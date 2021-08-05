checkAd

Green Plains Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its Common Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 15:02  |  35   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $152.0 million of common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share, which was upsized from the previously announced $150.0 million offering. The net proceeds to the company from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $143.3 million.

The company has also granted the underwriters in the common stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions solely to cover over-allotments.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the common stock offering for growth investments to further accelerate its downstream development opportunities.

The offering is expected to close on August 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Roth Capital Partners, and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers of the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities referred to in this press release, nor will there be any sale of any such securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. When available, an electronic copy of the applicable prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388 or e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or BofA Securities, by mail at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

