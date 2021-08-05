checkAd

Fluent Ranks First in Quality Across 8 Key Data Categories in Q2 2021 Truthset Truthscore Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Company also joins 15 other industry-leading third-party data providers as part of Truthset Data Provider Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, announced rankings in Truthset’s Truthscore Index for Q2 2021. Truthset is a data intelligence company, focused exclusively on validating the accuracy and compliance of consumer data. The Truthscore Index is a record-level rating measure of a single provider’s overall data quality within a given attribute segment relative to the entire cohort of data providers for the same segment.

A data provider’s average Truthscore quantifies the probability that record-level consumer data is accurate across 20+ different attributes. In the first quarter of participation, Fluent scored highly on several data attributes both in Index and Rank. Most notable:

  • Household Income: Index of 121, Rank #1
  • Presence of Children: Index of 174, Rank #1
  • Single Relationship Status: Index of 300, Rank #1
  • Education Overall: Index of 196, Rank #1
  • Employment Overall: Index of 129, Rank #1

With hard to find and reach 55+ year old individuals, Fluent ranked #1 in both the 55-64 and 65+ age demographics. Fluent also ranked #1 for accuracy in the overall household income segment, over-indexing across each of the three income bands.

Fluent’s differentiated data offering enables advertisers to connect to 260 million authenticated consumer profiles across programmatic, social, and connected TV platforms. Using Fluent’s platform, brands build meaningful connections with consumers, making it easier for them to find relevant products and services aligned to their self-reported interests and preferences.

“Accuracy is important for all types of data, and Fluent’s commitment to publicly verifying their data with Truthset underscores how their unique method of data collection is only enhanced by measuring its accuracy. Accurate data will improve the precision and performance of any data-driven decision,” said Scott McKinley, CEO of Truthset. “Advertisers need to know that the data they are getting is credible, accurate, and will deliver ROI on their chosen audiences. Truthset makes it easy for advertisers to select great data from quality partners like Fluent.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluent Ranks First in Quality Across 8 Key Data Categories in Q2 2021 Truthset Truthscore Index Company also joins 15 other industry-leading third-party data providers as part of Truthset Data Provider NetworkNEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board