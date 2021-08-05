GoodRx Announces Agreement with Surescripts to Provide Real-Time Drug Discount Pricing in Electronic Health Records

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Surescripts , the nation’s leading health information network, to deliver drug discount price information to prescribers using Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit when prescribing medications for uninsured patients and patients whose price information isn’t already available from their PBM or health plan. Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit delivers cost information in the electronic workflow so prescribers can make more informed decisions and address patient prescription cost concerns at the point of care.



Approximately one-third of Americans say they have skipped filling a prescription for a chronic condition one or more times because of the cost, according to an internal GoodRx survey . By improving price transparency at the point of care, prescribers can have more informed conversations with their patients and ensure they can afford the treatment they need before getting to the pharmacy counter. With this new integration, prescribers using Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit will be able to provide uninsured patients and patients whose price information isn’t already available from their PBM or health plan with drug discount pricing from GoodRx, which provides savings of up to 80% from pharmacy retail prices on prescriptions, so patients can make more educated decisions about their care.

“We are always looking for ways to increase prescription price transparency and affordability for more Americans, so we are excited to work with Surescripts to arm prescribers with the tools and information they need to choose medications that are both accessible and clinically appropriate,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx.

Surescripts is a nationwide network that connects virtually all electronic health records software vendors (EHRs), pharmacies and health systems, enabling providers to view patient-specific benefit and cost information and then electronically prescribe a medication. Last year, nearly 2 billion electronic prescriptions were delivered through Surescripts. Integrating GoodRx pricing will support getting cost information into the hands of patients.