Tremor Video Launches Unified Social Data Solution for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Highly Customized Audiences

Partnership with ICX Media enables brands and agencies to leverage social engagement data to activate audiences with scale and precision across CTV and all video devices

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today introduced Unified Social Data, an all-screen data solution. Powered by its partnership with ICX Media, a video intelligence provider offering data-driven content and analytics solutions, Unified Social Data can reach more than 85 million rich US consumer profiles* from across the “walled gardens” to curate highly customizable, deterministic audiences at scale that blend social engagement data with demographic data.

Unified Social Data is the latest advancement of Tremor’s Data Management Platform (DMP), part of the company’s end-to-end tech stack that consists of Tremor Video’s DSP and Unruly’s SSP. This solution is offered in a flexible model, as advertisers can activate the solution for Connected TV (CTV) and all-screen video campaigns via managed service, self-service, or private marketplaces (PMPs).

“Tremor Video is currently the only DSP leveraging custom audience segments from ICX Media directly,” said Jessica La Rosa, Vice President, Partnerships & Data Operations, Tremor Video. “This is the latest example of our commitment to bringing dynamic data innovations to market that equip clients with impactful audience reach strategies.”

With the increased fragmentation in the digital ecosystem, the Unified Social Data solution helps brands:

Build Niche, Custom Audience Segments

  • Build audiences 1:1 at scale without the reliance of cookies—audience building and content analysis starts from an actual known user
  • Better understand and identify their target audiences via social engagement data—those who show brand affinity through posts, likes, shares, comments, and sentiment—and demographic data
  • Uncover audience reach opportunities in key verticals such as Entertainment, CPG, QSR, and Auto. For example, social interactions that pertain to TV shows or films could offer incremental audience insights beyond viewership information alone.

Unify Social Data Across Platforms

  • Leverage data typically constrained to the social platform where these engagements occur, unifying social data across platforms into one audience data set, rather than siloed buys across social channels

“Providing relevant experiences for the right consumers based on a deeper understanding of their interests and engagement is key to successful campaigns,” said Philip H. Beauregard, President, ICX Media. “We’re excited to partner with Tremor Video to offer brands a highly nuanced, customized, and brand-safe way to reach and connect with their targeted audience segments across all screens.”

