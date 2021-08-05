IVECO BUS wins major order to supply electric buses to the city of Paris, Fran

checkAd

London, August 5, 2021

The Parisian transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités and the city’s transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens) have awarded a major European tender to IVECO BUS for the supply of its 12-meter full electric buses.

This order for 180 electric buses, together with the 247 already in operation, will see IVECO BUS, a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches and a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), become the foremost supplier of electric buses to the RATP. It marks another important step in the implementation of the Bus 2025 plan aimed at making the bus fleet of Paris, and the surrounding region more environmentally friendly.

The 100% electric, zero-emissions vehicles provide a number of significant environmental benefits ranging from improved air quality, reduction of greenhouse gases and noise pollution reduction and can be recharged overnight at the depot.

This full electric model is produced in the electromobility center of excellence of HEULIEZ (a Brand of CNH Industrial) in Rorthais, France and is part of the battery-powered bus range. The model is available in four lengths (9.5m, 10.7m, 12m and 18m) and three charging modes: overnight at the depot, via pantograph (ascending or descending) or mixed recharging to meet the specific autonomy needs of each customer.

This significant new contract for the IVECO BUS brand underscores CNH Industrial’s commitment to the investing in and developing of a complete range of alternative fuel vehicles.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Media contact:

Laura Overall        
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial                
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

