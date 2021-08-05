NRC Health Names Consumer Loyalty Award Winners at 27th Annual Symposium

Fourth-Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top 100 U.S. Hospitals Leading in Patient Loyalty; Company Releases Mid-Year Trends Report Highlighting Evolving Consumer Sentiments on Pandemic-Induced Trends

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its fourth-annual NRC Health Consumer Loyalty Awards during the first day of the 27th Annual NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee. In tandem with the event, the company also released its 2021 NRC Health Mid-Year Consumer Trends Report, which highlights the continued shifts in consumer sentiment around pandemic-induced healthcare trends, like increased care deferment, rapid telehealth adoption and COVID-19 vaccinations.



“Even during the difficult times over the last year, the 2021 Consumer Loyalty Award winners have all shown remarkable resiliency while continuing to prioritize the consumer experience,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “It’s humbling to see how the NRC Health mission of Human Understanding is reflected in the good work of each of these organizations, and we applaud their efforts and ongoing commitment to delivering the very best in human-centric care.”

More than 60 percent of the hospitals recognized in this year’s top 100 made the 2020 ranking, including three returning “best-in-class” honorees: University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa; Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina; and Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Of the top 100 list, nearly 40 percent are from the east coast, which had several areas hit hard during the peak of the pandemic.

The NRC Health Consumer Loyalty Awards are the only loyalty-based hospital rankings recognizing the top U.S. healthcare facilities driving loyalty among their patient populations. This year’s list of winning organizations was identified by a nationally syndicated survey* of more than 300,000 American consumers. The top 100 beat out more than 500 other healthcare organizations, ranking in the top 75th percentile across the seven components of NRC Health’s Loyalty Index: access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS). Armed with these metrics, healthcare organizations can analyze performance against similar organizations, identify trends and revise plans as needed to further prioritize and increase consumer loyalty moving forward.