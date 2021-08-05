Intuitive Board of Directors Approves a Three-For-One Stock Split

Implementation of the stock split is subject to stockholder approval of the Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation at the Special Meeting of Stockholders, which is currently scheduled to take place on September 20, 2021. Additional details regarding the Special Meeting of Stockholders and the proposed Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation will be included in a proxy statement scheduled to be distributed to stockholders on or about August 25, 2021.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-one split of the Company’s common stock to be effected through an Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation.

Subject to stockholder approval of the Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation, each Intuitive stockholder of record at the close of business on the record date of September 27, 2021, will receive two additional shares for every one share held on the record date, and trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on October 5, 2021.

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the solicitation of proxies from stockholders for the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on September 20, 2021. Intuitive intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and make available to the stockholders of Intuitive of record on August 18, 2021, a proxy statement containing important information about a proposal to approve an Amendment to Intuitive’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock from 300 million shares to 600 million shares for the purpose of, among other things, effecting a proposed three-for-one stock split of the common stock (the “Proposal”). BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INTUITIVE’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE , BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MATTERS TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, INCLUDING THE PROPOSAL.