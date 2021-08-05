checkAd

Check Point Software Announces Two Billion Dollar Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a $2 billion expansion of the company’s on-going share repurchase program. Under the extended share repurchase program, Check Point is authorized to continue repurchasing its shares up to $325 million each quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, Check Point has approximately 133 million ordinary shares outstanding. Since the beginning of the share repurchase program, Check Point has repurchased approximately 188 million shares for a total purchase price of approximately $11.1 billion. The updated plan extends the company’s existing repurchase program from February 2020 which is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Share purchases under the extended repurchase program will take place in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions and may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume, and other factors. Such purchases will be made in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations. For all or a portion of the authorized repurchase amount, Check Point may enter into a plan that is compliant with Rule 10b5-1 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that is designed to facilitate these purchases. The repurchase program does not require Check Point to acquire a specific number of shares, and may be suspended from time to time or discontinued. The share repurchases are expected to be funded from available working capital.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally.  Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

