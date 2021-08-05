checkAd

Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and Technical Approval

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced achievement of two significant milestones toward development of its El Sid gold dumps and tailings recovery project located in Egypt's Eastern Desert: receipt of an environmental permit allowing for the construction of a processing plant at the site and acceptance of the technical and economic proposal for development and gold production.

Nuinsco, through its Egyptian subsidiary Z-Gold Resources, won a competitive bid for the right to evaluate the viability of gold production from waste dumps and tailings at the past‐producing El Sid mine property. The Egyptian Environmental Affairs Authority, a division of the Ministry of the Environment, granted the permit to build a processing plant at the site as per the plant design included in the technical proposal produced by Nuinsco for the project and Shalateen Mineral Resource Company and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority have accepted the technical and economic proposal for the project. The receipt of both approvals is an important step in the development of the El Sid Project.

El Sid site - looking east. Recent work on site developing access. Grey rock is the crushed gold-bearing ore.

El Sid is the site of three past producing gold mines, the most significant of which - the El Sid Mine - was the largest gold producer in Egypt in the 1950s. The average grade obtained from all sampling conducted by the Company on the waste dumps is 4.1g/t gold; the mineralization is widely distributed. The waste pile is approximately 350m long, 10-25m wide and up to 15m thick. The site is logistically very well located adjacent to a main, paved highway that connects the Red Sea coast with the Nile Valley. The waste rock has been mined, is piled at surface, is partially processed and is amenable to conventional processing by gravity and leaching or flotation methods. The gold grade combined with the current gold bullion price is very encouraging from the perspective of economic viability.

The intent is to fund the El Sid project for exploitation using conventional, low-cost processing to rapidly proceed to production. The timeline from financing to production and cash flow is short - measured in months. Located in Egypt's Eastern Desert, approximately 90km west of the town of Quseir on the Red Sea coast, the El Sid project is easily accessible via a paved road that passes through the project site.

