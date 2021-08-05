Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and Technical Approval

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced achievement of two significant milestones toward development of its El Sid gold dumps and tailings recovery project located in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced achievement of two significant milestones toward development of its El Sid gold dumps and tailings recovery project located in …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced achievement of two significant milestones toward development of its El Sid gold dumps and tailings recovery project located in Egypt's Eastern Desert: receipt of an environmental permit allowing for the construction of a processing plant at the site and acceptance of the technical and economic proposal for development and gold production. Nuinsco, through its Egyptian subsidiary Z-Gold Resources, won a competitive bid for the right to evaluate the viability of gold production from waste dumps and tailings at the past‐producing El Sid mine property. The Egyptian Environmental Affairs Authority, a division of the Ministry of the Environment, granted the permit to build a processing plant at the site as per the plant design included in the technical proposal produced by Nuinsco for the project and Shalateen Mineral Resource Company and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority have accepted the technical and economic proposal for the project. The receipt of both approvals is an important step in the development of the El Sid Project.