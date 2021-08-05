checkAd

Alset EHome International Inc. Accelerates Growth Plans after Fortifying War Chest with Latest Capital Raise

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced an update on its recent capital raise and plans for accelerated growth. Through three rounds of funding over the past eight months, the Company has raised gross proceeds of over US$90 million, providing a substantial war chest of liquidity that places the Group in a strong position to implement its comprehensive growth plans.

"With uncertainties shrouding the global economic and business landscape, we have taken the necessary steps to ensure we have the necessary capital to execute on our vision in the quarters ahead," stated the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Chan. "These funds will enable us to navigate any headwinds as we carry out important strategic initiatives to position Alset EHome International for long-term sustainable growth."

Capitalizing on Near-Term Opportunities

Mr. Chan added, "The funds raised thus far have been an important and necessary step, providing us with crucial resources to capitalize on near-term opportunities as we position ourselves to become a key player in the market for sustainable healthy living systems. Bolstered by the latest round of fundraising, we are now in an optimal position to execute on our strategy."

On July 20, 2021, the Group announced that Alset EHome Inc. ("Alset EHome"), a US-based property developer and an indirect subsidiary of the Company, will begin seeding American Home REIT Inc. ("AHR") by transferring more than 20 single family rental Alset EHomes, all currently owned by Alset EHome and tenant occupied under long-term leases, to AHR. The Group plans to increase the number of Alset EHomes under AHR to more than 100 homes by the end of 2021. AHR will provide a solid platform for the Group to scale its operations at a much faster pace as it accelerates the advent of sustainable healthy living systems globally.

