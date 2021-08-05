MediXall Group Hires Leading PR Firm, TransMedia Group, to Drive Brand Awareness & Media Relations to Propel Health Karma on Its Next Phase of Growth

checkAd

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced that the leading international public relations firm, Transmedia Group, will generate media coverage highlighting the positive impact its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, has had on health and wellness of individuals and employees of businesses nationwide. The PR campaign will focus on Health Karma's success as it enters the next phase of growth and seeks to expand its footprint on healthcare. The award-winning PR firm will help the company improve its corporate messaging and enhance communications with key stakeholders.

The TransMedia team will begin by helping establish Health Karma's brand strategy through strategic media placements in which the company can articulate how uniquely capable it is in the healthcare marketplace. TransMedia Group plans to direct media attention to Health Karma's success in providing businesses and individuals with affordable, high-quality alternatives to traditional healthcare benefits. Additionally, TransMedia will support Health Karma with all its corporate communications needs.

"We'll show how Health Karma becomes your personal hub for health and wellness, saving you time and money with just a couple clicks on their site, regardless of your health insurance coverage" said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. "Whether it is tracking your insurance in real time to answer coverage and benefit questions, finding savings on your prescriptions, a consultation with a licensed medical provider in the middle of the night through telehealth, talking with a licensed, professional therapist in as little as 24 hours to address common behavioral health concerns, or finding the right in-network provider and scheduling an in-person appointment, Health Karma is there for you when you need it most."

TransMedia President said, "What sets Health Karma apart is that they've built a healthcare experience more similar to what consumers experience from a best-in-class technology or consumer products company than from a traditional health care organization."

"We are very excited to enter into this collaboration with TransMedia Group, a partner and extension of our team, as we enter this next phase of growth for Health Karma," says Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. "We understand the importance of building brand equity and want to communicate effectively in what can be a complex media space. We have great chemistry with the team at TransMedia Group, and I'm confident they will help us tell our unique story in ways that connect to the needs of consumers and businesses across the nation."

