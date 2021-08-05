DGAP-News: Meta Materials Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million 05.08.2021 / 15:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transformational Deal to Accelerate Growth, Scale and Commercialization of Metamaterials

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META(R)") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for META to indirectly acquire Nanotech Security Corp. ("Nanotech") (TSXV:NTS)(OTCQX:NTSFF), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features that provide anti-counterfeiting solutions used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, in an all-cash transaction at C$1.25 per Nanotech common share, for a total value of approximately C$90.8 million.

The addition of Nanotech's highly experienced manufacturing group, its nanophotonics R&D teams and its well-established origination and conversion capabilities is expected to significantly expand and accelerate META's design-to-production roadmap and extend its leadership position in commercializing metamaterials. Nanotech brings state of the art electron beam lithography (EBL), high-volume, roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and nano-coating production equipment, with current capacity exceeding 7 million square meters per year, at significantly lower production costs compared to semiconductor processes.

In-house EBL capabilities are expected to significantly increase META's capacity for new customer engagements and shorten material selection programs. META's proprietary roll-to-roll volume holographic technology, as well as its Rolling Mask Lithography (RML(R)) and related design know-how and intellectual property, offer additional proprietary security applications to help expand Nanotech's leadership position in high-volume highly customizable security films.