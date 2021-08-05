checkAd

Workforce Edge Partners With Raising Cane’s to Provide World-Class Employee Tuition Benefit Platform

Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education), has partnered with popular chicken finger brand Raising Cane’s to offer its workforce of 34,000 Crewmembers streamlined access to tuition savings and education benefits.

Workforce Edge helps Raising Cane’s Crewmembers connect to a variety of online undergraduate and graduate programs in a network of top public and private universities. This includes access to affordable programs at Strayer University and Capella University, universities in Strategic Education’s portfolio of education offerings. The Workforce Edge platform is designed to encourage the professional and personal development of employees at leading organizations, while helping employers better understand their spend and return on investment.

“In this post-pandemic environment, Crewmembers are looking to make the next step in their careers and education can serve as the conduit to achieving their career goals,” said AJ Kumaran, Co-CEO, COO, Raising Cane’s. “By offering industry-leading education benefits that fit varied needs, we show our Crewmembers that we are ready to invest in them and want to help them succeed.”

“Making opportunities readily available for continued upskilling and reskilling will become more and more important as companies look to retain key talent and remain competitive,” said Karl McDonnell, chief executive officer, Strategic Education. “Forward-thinking employers like Raising Cane’s are better positioned to attract the best talent if they offer robust benefits, especially at a time when the quick service industry is struggling to find workers. That’s where Workforce Edge comes in – we give our employer partners the tools to empower their employees to further their education and learn new skills.”

Strategic Education helps more than 1,000 employer partners upskill and retain their workforce by providing access to tuition savings and other educational benefits. Companies interested in partnering with Workforce Edge can visit https://www.workforceedge.com to learn more.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and DevMountain; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Employer Solutions, developing and maintaining relationships with large employers; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management platform; Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery, and student support; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

