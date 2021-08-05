Redspin is Approved to Offer CMMC Training as a Licensed Training Provider

In early June 2021, Redspin became the first organization to pass a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) level-3 assessment to become an Authorized C3PAO. Redspin has two of its senior CMMC Provisional Assessors who have completed the CMMC Provisional Instructor training, awaiting approval by Department of Defense (DoD), which will put the Company in a unique position in the market to support the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors with CMMC consulting services as a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), CMMC training as a Licensed Training Provider (LTP), or to conduct CMMC assessments for certification as an Authorized C3PAO.

Redspin , a division of CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced the company is approved as a Licensed Training Provider (LTP) to offer Certified CMMC Professional (CCP), and both levels of Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA-1 and CCA-3) training in different classroom settings to accommodate all students.

The DoD has identified 15 contracts that will need to meet CMMC level 1 or level 3 certification, equating to roughly 1,200 DIB contractors and subcontractors within the first year of the program. Training of CCP, CCA-1, and CCA-3 trained professionals will be critical to the DoD meeting this goal.

Redspin has designed its class offerings to meet the needs of all individuals or organizations seeking certification. Redspin can conduct classes online, in-person in Austin, TX, or Minneapolis, MN, or in-person at a third-party organization’s location of choice. The CMMC-AB expects to release training materials, through Licensed Publishing Partners (LPPs) to LTPs for CCP in the immediate future, and CCA-1 and CCA-3 in early 2022. Classes will begin shortly thereafter. Information regarding the scheduling of classes and registration will be provided on our website at www.redspin.com.

“CynergisTek’s Redspin Division is rooted in delivering assessment and consulting work for highly regulated industries, therefore moving into CMMC, including a training offering, was a natural progression because it has tremendous opportunity for the company but also value to our healthcare clients and adjacent businesses,” says Paul Anthony, CFO at CynergisTek. Mr. Anthony continues, “The leadership team and our Board are proud of the hard work and dedication our team displayed in meeting these high achievements. Building a company that can support the demand for CMMC remediation, certification, and training positions us as a leader in the markets we are dedicated to serving.”

About Redspin LTP Classes:

Redspin’s scheduling website will launch shortly. In the meantime go to www.redspin.com and use the contact us button to reserve a spot in an online class, reserve a seat at one of our locations, or to host a course at your location.

About Redspin

Redspin (www.redspin.com), a division of CynergisTek, Inc., is a best-in-class cybersecurity company providing security testing, assessments, validation, and consulting services to many Fortune 500 and leading growth companies in highly regulated industries including government, financial, technology, and manufacturing. Redspin’s objective is to improve organizations’ cyber readiness and resiliency through a strategic and proven approach to reduce cyber risks and safeguard sensitive information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005307/en/