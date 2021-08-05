Mattel Publishes 2020 Citizenship Report Including Updated ESG Strategy and Goals to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 50% and Achieve Zero Manufacturing Waste by 2030

The report also includes the company’s updated ESG strategy, as well as Mattel’s previously announced goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030 and to maintain 100% pay equity globally and increase representation of women and by ethnicity across all levels of the organization.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today published its 2020 Citizenship Report , including updated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and goals. The company plans to optimize its resource consumption and reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% and achieve zero manufacturing waste by 2030.

Mattel’s ESG strategy and goals are organized in three pillars, which represent the ESG areas where the company believes it can have the greatest impact: Sustainable Design and Development, Responsible Sourcing and Production, and Thriving and Inclusive Communities.

“As a purpose-driven company, we take our role as a responsible corporate citizen very seriously,” said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel. “Our updated ESG strategy serves to build upon a solid foundation and leverages additional opportunities to manage our business more sustainably in a rapidly changing world. We are aiming to have a positive influence on the world around us while continuing to execute our transformation strategy and advance our purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

Under the Sustainable Design and Development pillar, Mattel’s strategy is to develop innovative products and experiences that are better for our world by integrating sustainable materials and principles of product stewardship and circular design. The company continues to make progress in support of its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030. Last month, Mattel launched Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastics.*

Mattel also recently announced Drive Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets, and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials by 2030, as well as Mattel Playback, a toy takeback program designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products.

Under the Responsible Sourcing and Production pillar, Mattel’s strategy is to optimize its resource use in operations to reduce environmental effects and promote ethical sourcing practices and worker health and safety throughout its supply chain. The company has updated its operating footprint goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030, versus Mattel’s 2019 baseline,** in support of the Paris Agreement. To achieve this goal, Mattel plans to use multiple levers, which may include reducing the amount of energy the company consumes through building and equipment upgrades, more automated controls, as well as purchasing electricity from renewable sources.