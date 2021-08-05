checkAd

Accenture Completes Acquisition of IT Services Provider Trivadis AG

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data. Terms of the transaction, which Accenture announced on July 1, were not disclosed.

Trivadis to become part of Accenture

With headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, Trivadis uses a suite of proprietary accelerators and assets to help companies advance their data platform lifecycles, automate operational tasks in databases, develop data warehouse solutions and accelerate cloud migrations. Trivadis works with clients to improve their data literacy, drive cloud-based data modernization journeys and deliver actionable insights.

Trivadis also helps companies to refine business models and use new capabilities such as automation, AI and cloud services to lay a strategic foundation that draws the greatest possible value from data. Trivadis’s team of more than 700 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania joins Accenture’s Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

