ClearOne Returns to CEDIA 2021 to Showcase Aura Line of Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced its return to CEDIA 2021 to demonstrate its award-winning line of Aura professional quality, work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #4560.

Xceed BMA features a USB audio-enabled Beamforming Ceiling Microphone Array that brings cost-effective and superb conferencing audio to your professional home office.

“The future of work and learning requires the set-up of professional quality audio and video collaboration solutions in the home,” ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu said today. “It is no longer an option, but rather a requirement for the post-Covid world we all live in.”

According to Hakimoglu, builders, architects, designers, contractors, and CEDIA professionals need to embrace the important role they play in offering best-in-class conferencing and collaboration solutions for this new world. “Webcams and kitchen tables may have been fine when the pandemic started, but a hybrid work environment today is fundamentally a permanent reality and professionals need to replicate their office work environment in the home.”

ClearOne Aura meets this growing need for easy to purchase and install commercial quality solutions that deliver HDConference audio and true-to-life video technology through a variety of professional audio and video collaboration solutions with choices of microphone and camera components that optimize home office acoustic and aesthetic aspirations.

CEDIA professionals, through ClearOne, can now serve as a one-stop source offering the widest selection of professional home office solutions from high-end beamforming microphone arrays with built-in DSP processing and Bluetooth connectivity to a spectrum of home office cameras and audio components under a single industry brand that is recognized around the world for quality and reliability.

Featured solutions include the new Aura UNITE 180 ePTZ Camera and Aura Versa Mediabar. Designed for professional-quality visual collaboration, conferencing, UC applications, distance learning, and more, the new UNITE 180 camera provides a complete 180-degree panoramic field-of-view with “real-time stitching” to achieve various useful viewing modes for any application and environment. The Versa Mediabar is an all-in-one collaboration soundbar with natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video designed for huddle and smaller spaces.

Also being highlighted is the Aura Xceed BMA beamforming microphone array that easily surface mounts to a home office ceiling for superb conferencing audio. Xceed BMA includes unique features such as powerful audio beamforming, connectivity directly to loudspeakers, acoustic echo and noise cancellation and full-duplex audio, so all call participants can speak and be heard clearly and simultaneously. Add ClearOne’s CONVERGE Bluetooth Wall Panel to the Xceed BMA to enable mobile devices to join any conference wirelessly.

For CEDIA professionals looking to dive deeper into the growing and expanding commercial market, ClearOne will be showcasing CONVERGE Pro 2, the industry's most advanced professional-voice DSP platform for conferencing, sound reinforcement and audio distribution for boardrooms, conference rooms, lecture halls, courtrooms, and houses of worship.

“Our message to CEDIA Show attendees couldn’t be clearer,” Hakimoglu stressed. “Professional quality audio and video collaboration solutions are needed everywhere more than ever before, in the traditional office work environment and now in the work-from-home environment. ClearOne, more than any other company, can offer AV Practitioners a full range of natively optimized professional audio, video, and unified communications solutions for the complex world we live in.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com

