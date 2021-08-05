checkAd

Ayurcann Launches Online Cannabis Marketplace

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative product, is pleased to announce that the company has now launched the Ayurcann Marketplace (“Marketplace”), an online cannabis marketplace for medical cannabis consumers in Canada.

The essence of the Ayurcann Marketplace is to provide Canadian medical cannabis consumers with one of the industries most competitively priced and best selection of high-quality products including vapes, tinctures and topicals. To make this possible, the Company is partnering with various medical cannabis brands and offering their products in a convenient online platform.

In conjunction with the launch of the Ayurcann Marketplace, the company has also made available for purchase, six (6) new products from brands Fuego, and Ayurcann’s wholly owned Xplor brand.

The five new products include:

Fuego (Vapes)        

  • Cherry Blossom OG
  • La Pardes
  • Vena Grad
  • Wedding Crasher

Xplor (Tinctures)

  • Xplor Pure CBD
  • Xplor Balance

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Canadian medical patients may now register with Ayurcann Marketplace and gain access to a growing catalogue of products. The Company is continuously working on building its catalogue of products offered to patients and is expecting to launch three (3) new brands in the coming weeks.

The goal of the Marketplace is to provide medical cannabis patients with quality products at affordable prices from several producers, all from the comfort of the patient’s home. “We saw a gap in the current system and thought there had to be a better option for these patients,” stated Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann. Mr. Sudman continued: “We know patients and we know that they prefer to transact digitally, while also being offered a wide range of choice at an exceptional price. With the launch of our Marketplace, we feel that we can fulfill that consumer need and showcase to everyone what differentiates us from our competitors.”  

