Kestrel Gold - Significantly Expands QCM Property
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of mineral claims expanding the Corporation's QCM property. These acquisitions significantly …
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of mineral claims expanding the Corporation's QCM property. These acquisitions significantly …
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of mineral claims expanding the Corporation's QCM property. These acquisitions significantly increase the size of the QCM property to approximately 5,100 hectares including an approximate 14-kilometre strike length of the Manson fault zone ("MFZ"). The MFZ is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold and silver mineralization found in the district including Kestrel's QCM Zone where historical drill intersections of up to 110.95 metres of 2.86 g/t Au have previously been reported.
Acquisition Highlights
- The QCM property now covers approximately 51 square kilometres of prospective geology, including a 14-kilometre strike length of the MFZ, within the Manson-Germansen placer gold district.
- The newly acquired claims contain 7 showings including:
- Farrell where values of up to 1,777 g/t Au and 3,560 g/t Ag have been returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre wide quartz vein;
- Flagstaff where values of up to 5.9 g/t Au and 1,153 g/t Ag have been reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks; and
- Farrell WNW where values of up to 19.8 g/t Au and 14.3 g/t Ag were returned from samples of quartz-carbonate veining located within an area of gossanous talus.
- Gold mineralization within the MFZ appears to be related to both an initial phase of pervasive iron-carbonate and sericite alteration of reactive lithologies and later structurally controlled quartz-sulphide veining and silicification, with this setting having affinities of both sediment hosted vein (SHV) and orogenic style systems.
- Excellent access is provided by BC Highway 27 and numerous gravel forest service roads.
- Active logging and placer mining is occurring throughout the area, with these activities often providing fresh bedrock exposures for exploration.
Note that the historical analytical values quoted in the second bullet have not been independently verified by the Corporation and a potential investor should not place undue reliance on these historical results when making an investment decision.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare