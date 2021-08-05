Kestrel Gold - Significantly Expands QCM Property

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of mineral claims expanding the Corporation's QCM property. These acquisitions significantly …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of mineral claims expanding the Corporation's QCM property. These acquisitions significantly increase the size of the QCM property to approximately 5,100 hectares including an approximate 14-kilometre strike length of the Manson fault zone ("MFZ"). The MFZ is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold and silver mineralization found in the district including Kestrel's QCM Zone where historical drill intersections of up to 110.95 metres of 2.86 g/t Au have previously been reported. Acquisition Highlights