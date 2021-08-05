checkAd

Vonovia Says BaFin Clears Takeover Offer to Deutsche Wohnen

(PLX AI) – Vonovia says German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") today granted Vonovia clearance for a new public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen in the near future.Vonovia previously announced a voluntary …

  • (PLX AI) – Vonovia says German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") today granted Vonovia clearance for a new public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen in the near future.
  • Vonovia previously announced a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen on 23 June 2021
  • However, this offer did not reach the minimum acceptance threshold of 50%
