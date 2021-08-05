Continental Falls as Guidance Remains Below Consensus, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 15:09 | 23 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 15:09 | (PLX AI) – Continental shares fell 2.6% despite an earnings beat as full-year guidance remained below analyst consensus. Continental Q2 beat on both revenue (EUR 9.9 billion vs estimate EUR 9.76 billion) and adjusted EBIT (EUR 711 million vs … (PLX AI) – Continental shares fell 2.6% despite an earnings beat as full-year guidance remained below analyst consensus. Continental Q2 beat on both revenue (EUR 9.9 billion vs estimate EUR 9.76 billion) and adjusted EBIT (EUR 711 million vs … (PLX AI) – Continental shares fell 2.6% despite an earnings beat as full-year guidance remained below analyst consensus.

Continental Q2 beat on both revenue (EUR 9.9 billion vs estimate EUR 9.76 billion) and adjusted EBIT (EUR 711 million vs estimate EUR 584 million)

Outlook for adjusted EBIT margin was raised to 6.5-7.0 percent from 6 to 7 percent previously, which implies a midpoint of EUR 2.3 billion

But even adjusting for the Vitesco spinoff, that's still below consensus of EUR 2.5 billion, analysts said

Meanwhile, the company lowered the global production growth outlook to an increase of between 8 and 10 percent for the year as a whole (previously 9 to 12 percent)



