A Public Transport Company Invests in Clevertouch Interactive Displays

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:15  |  21   |   |   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that Guagas Municipales (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain) has implemented Clevertouch Technologies interactive displays in meetings and presentations.

Before the implementation of the Clevertouch UX Pro and IMPACT Plus displays in their meeting spaces, Guagas Municipales used projectors for presentations which were inefficient and time-consuming. With the installation of Clevertouch interactive displays, the team at Guagas Municipales can facilitate meetings without wasting time or energy on extraneous cables and products, and are pleased with the innovative features such as smooth touch technology and Android OS.

"Undoubtedly, the meetings improved in quality. We (can) work on-the-fly together, something that we could not do before,” stated Pablo García, purchasing manager for Guagas Municipales.

For a full case study on Guagas Municipales, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

