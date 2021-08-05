Alkaline88’s Eco-Friendly Aluminum Bottle is Now Available in Over 9,000 Stores Nationwide

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that its eco-friendly, fully-recyclable 16-ounce aluminum bottle is now available in over 9,000 locations across the country. It is being carried by independent grocers and leading chains including Albertsons (and their subsidiary Vons), Sprouts Farmers Market, Meijer, H-E-B, and Harris Teeter.

The Alkaline88 16-ounce, eco-friendly aluminum bottle is now available in over 9,000 retail locations across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sales of our entire line of single serves continue to grow. Having our aluminum bottle available in 9,000 stores nationwide is incredible,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We are seeing great growth and product acceptance where the aluminum bottle is currently available. We’re already the number-one, best-selling aluminum alkaline water for some of our major clients. Just 3 short months ago, I shared that our new etched-white aluminum bottle was in 2,700 retail locations and, since then, its store count presence has increased by over 330%. Consumers are quickly discovering just how refreshing and enjoyable it is to drink Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 from our ice-cold aluminum bottle.”

“The future looks bright for our eco-friendly aluminum bottle. Through our distribution and brokerage partnerships including Natural Distributors, KeHE, and UNFI, we now have reach into over 75,000 independent, regional, and national retail grocery locations. With more of them currently reviewing our aluminum bottle for their next resets, we anticipate significant retail expansion for the product this year. Add to that the additional channels that have reopened this year like hospitality and foodservice, where our fully-recyclable and resealable aluminum bottles are a natural fit, and we expect sales to continue to grow,” concluded Mr. Wright.

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.