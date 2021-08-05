checkAd

Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in St. Lucie County, FL

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon today announced plans to open a fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, FL. The site, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will create more than 500 new, full-time jobs that pay at least $15 per hour and provide comprehensive benefits starting day one on the job.

“We’re excited to expand our network to better serve our customers in Port St. Lucie,” said Mark Marzano, Director of Operations at Amazon. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout the Sunshine State. We look forward to bringing more than 500 good jobs to St. Lucie County and contributing positively to the community.”

Employees at the more than one million-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

Amazon may be a large global business, but it’s truly made up of small businesses and communities. From the local jobs the company brings, to the local people, Amazon employs, trains, and upskills. Amazon also plans to hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology to name a few.

Amazon currently employs more than 52,000 full-time associates throughout the state of Florida and has fulfillment and sortation centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

"The city of Port St. Lucie is thrilled to be home to the latest Amazon fulfillment center. At more than 1 million square feet, the building will be the largest in Port St. Lucie," said Port St. Lucie Vice Mayor Shannon Martin. "More importantly, Amazon will employ about 500 local people, offering full-time jobs with fantastic benefits from Day One. There is much to be celebrated today with the announcement of these jobs, along with the investment in Port St. Lucie by Amazon and developer Seefried Industrial Properties."

“This latest, in a series of substantial corporate investments, shows the commitment of the county to stabilize our economy and ensure the employment options for all residents of our community,” said St. Lucie County Commission Chair Chris Dzadovsky. “It is also a testament of how the outside corporate world sees the benefit of local government cooperation that offers certainty and speed-to-market. Without the stability created through government agency cooperation, these investments would likely not come our way.”

Wertpapier


