Yossi Borenstein, CEO and Founder of Shizim Group, has been Elected to the Can-Fite Board

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that bind specifically to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), addressing cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, announced today that Yossi Borenstein, Shizim group CEO, was elected as an External Director at the Company’s recent annual general meeting.

During the past 35 years, Mr. Yossi Bornstein has played key roles in the Israeli biomed industry. He was the General Manager of Bristol-Myers Squibb (Israel). Mr. Bornstein is the CEO and the founder of Shizim group, a life science holding company. He is the Founder of ShizimXL, International Medical Devices & ShizimVS, Digital Health innovation centers. He is the Chairman of GCP Clinical Studies Ltd., one of the top providers of clinical research services and educational programs in Israel. He served as the Biotechnology Committee Chairman of the United States-Israel Science & Technology Commission (the “USISTC”). Mr. Bornstein is the founder of ILSI - Israel Life Science Industry Organization and Founder of ITTN - Israel Tech Transfer Organization. He is a Co-Founder and director of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) and a Director of XACT Robotics.

“We welcome Yossi Borenstein as an External Director and trust that his skills will be highly valuable for Can-Fite,” stated Can-Fite CEO Pnina Fishman.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.

