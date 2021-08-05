Yossi Borenstein, CEO and Founder of Shizim Group, has been Elected to the Can-Fite Board

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that bind specifically to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), addressing cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, announced today that Yossi Borenstein, Shizim group CEO, was elected as an External Director at the Company’s recent annual general meeting.

During the past 35 years, Mr. Yossi Bornstein has played key roles in the Israeli biomed industry. He was the General Manager of Bristol-Myers Squibb (Israel). Mr. Bornstein is the CEO and the founder of Shizim group, a life science holding company. He is the Founder of ShizimXL, International Medical Devices & ShizimVS, Digital Health innovation centers. He is the Chairman of GCP Clinical Studies Ltd., one of the top providers of clinical research services and educational programs in Israel. He served as the Biotechnology Committee Chairman of the United States-Israel Science & Technology Commission (the “USISTC”). Mr. Bornstein is the founder of ILSI - Israel Life Science Industry Organization and Founder of ITTN - Israel Tech Transfer Organization. He is a Co-Founder and director of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT) and a Director of XACT Robotics.