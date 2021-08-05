checkAd

Payoneer Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Robert Clarkson

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:18  |  41   |   |   

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced the appointment of Robert Clarkson to a new leadership role as Chief Revenue Officer.

“Robert is an expert business executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global revenue and account management teams at leading fintech and payment companies, like PayPal and American Express. He will be responsible for leading the global go-to-market team, driving the overall business and more deeply penetrating our target markets,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “I’m excited to add Robert to the leadership team as we execute on our growth strategy and pursue our mission, to democratize access to financial services and drive growth for digital businesses of all sizes from around the world.”

Robert was most recently the Chief Commercial Officer of NortonLifeLock, where he was responsible for Global Revenue including customer acquisition/retention, strategic partnerships, and customer success. Prior to joining NortonLifeLock, Robert was the Head of Global Partnerships and Global Business Development responsible for PayPal’s largest global merchants and platform partners. His team also managed global business development initiatives. He joined PayPal from American Express, where he was a Vice President guiding the firm's efforts to define new growth strategies and strengthen the company's B2B business.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Payoneer as it enters a new period of expansion and growth,” noted Robert. “The company is addressing an exciting, evolving, and massive market. I look forward to working with Scott and the rest of the team to help strengthen Payoneer, and make the right investments so we can exceed our long term goals and help customers all over the world succeed and grow in the global digital economy.”

In Q2 of this year, Payoneer also brought on Ya Wen as the new VP Enterprise, Americas. Ya was previously a GM at Amazon, leading Amazon’s US Global Selling business, and brings a wealth of experience as a senior executive, and an expert in ecommerce, especially in the field of cross-border selling. In his new role, Ya will drive growth of Payoneer’s Enterprise business, serving many of the biggest names in digital commerce with an expanded offering, while also pursuing new verticals.

Seite 1 von 3
Payoneer Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Payoneer Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Robert Clarkson Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced the appointment of Robert Clarkson to a new leadership role as Chief Revenue Officer. “Robert …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Payoneer Announces Participation in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Payoneer Announces the Appointment of Two Additional Board Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Payoneer Global Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten