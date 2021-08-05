Payoneer Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Robert Clarkson

“Robert is an expert business executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global revenue and account management teams at leading fintech and payment companies, like PayPal and American Express. He will be responsible for leading the global go-to-market team, driving the overall business and more deeply penetrating our target markets,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “I’m excited to add Robert to the leadership team as we execute on our growth strategy and pursue our mission, to democratize access to financial services and drive growth for digital businesses of all sizes from around the world.”

Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced the appointment of Robert Clarkson to a new leadership role as Chief Revenue Officer.

Robert was most recently the Chief Commercial Officer of NortonLifeLock, where he was responsible for Global Revenue including customer acquisition/retention, strategic partnerships, and customer success. Prior to joining NortonLifeLock, Robert was the Head of Global Partnerships and Global Business Development responsible for PayPal’s largest global merchants and platform partners. His team also managed global business development initiatives. He joined PayPal from American Express, where he was a Vice President guiding the firm's efforts to define new growth strategies and strengthen the company's B2B business.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Payoneer as it enters a new period of expansion and growth,” noted Robert. “The company is addressing an exciting, evolving, and massive market. I look forward to working with Scott and the rest of the team to help strengthen Payoneer, and make the right investments so we can exceed our long term goals and help customers all over the world succeed and grow in the global digital economy.”

In Q2 of this year, Payoneer also brought on Ya Wen as the new VP Enterprise, Americas. Ya was previously a GM at Amazon, leading Amazon’s US Global Selling business, and brings a wealth of experience as a senior executive, and an expert in ecommerce, especially in the field of cross-border selling. In his new role, Ya will drive growth of Payoneer’s Enterprise business, serving many of the biggest names in digital commerce with an expanded offering, while also pursuing new verticals.