Grove Inc. Completes Acquisition of VitaMedica, Making a Strong Entrance Into Nutraceuticals

HENDERSON, NV, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grove Inc. (the “Company” or “Grove”) (NASDAQ: GRVI), the Nevada based company redefining the way hemp is bought, produced, and sold, is pleased to announce a strong entrance into the nutraceutical space with the completed purchase of VitaMedica, a leading online seller of supplements for Surgery + Recovery, Skin + Beauty, and Health + Wellness. The closing of the acquisition will be immediately accretive to Grove, being both top line and net income positive for the company.

The acquisition combines Grove’s innovation in production with the extensive product line of VitaMedica, which has been recommended by thousands of doctors and served over 1 million patients. With this acquisition, the Company has taken direct aim at the vitamin + nutraceutical market in order to address the health + wellness needs of all consumers.