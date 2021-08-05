checkAd

Blink Charging Deploys EV Charging Stations Across Greenlight Communities in Arizona

-  Agreement with the Arizona based developer will have 58 Blink owned EV charging stations deployed in new multifamily residential properties across the Phoenix metro area

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a five-year agreement with two five-year extensions with Greenlight Communities, LLC, an Arizona-based residential property developer. After installations are completed, there will be a total of 58 Blink owned EV charging stations at Greenlight multifamily residential communities across the Phoenix metro area in Arizona.

The deployments are being aided by the SRP Business EV Charger Rebate, which offers businesses up to $1,500 per networked Level 2 EV charging station. SRP, or the Salt River Project, is the electrical utility provider for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area in Maricopa County, Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with developers like Greenlight Communities. With many EV drivers choosing to charge at home, Greenlight Communities is leading by example in the multifamily residential sector by providing EV charging, an important amenity to the increasing number of EV drivers in its communities,” stated Brendan Jones, President of Blink. “With this agreement, which will bring Greenlight’s total IQ 200 chargers up to 58, Greenlight’s residents can feel confident about moving toward electric transportation alternatives. We’re pleased to help Greenlight Communities in supporting green transportation and providing their EV driving residents with the convenience of this premium amenity.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to provide the best options for our residents, the communities in which we build, and the environment. We are thrilled to do just that as we install Blink Charging’s IQ 200 chargers at our most recently completed community, Cabana Hayden in Scottsdale. We are excited to establish an EV infrastructure at all of Greenlight’s Cabana communities.” commented Robert Lyles, Partner and Co-Founder of Greenlight Communities. Additional properties that will receive Blink charging stations include Cabana 99th in Glendale, Cabana Encanto in Goodyear, and Cabana Power in Mesa.

