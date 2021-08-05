checkAd

OTC Markets Upgrades RLTR to Highest Designation of Providing Current Information Meeting Upcoming Amended SEC Rule15c2-11 Guidelines

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Reeltime Rentals, Inc./ (OTC PINK:RLTR) has been upgraded by OTC Markets to PINK 'Current Information' the highest of all PINK designations meeting the much stricter upcoming implementation of amended SEC …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Reeltime Rentals, Inc./ (OTC PINK:RLTR) has been upgraded by OTC Markets to PINK 'Current Information' the highest of all PINK designations meeting the much stricter upcoming implementation of amended SEC Rule 15c2-11.

OTC Markets Group segments PINK companies based on the information they provide to investors into Current, Limited, or No Information. The Pink Market is for professional and sophisticated investors with a high-risk tolerance for trading companies with limited information available and limited regulatory oversight.

The upcoming implementation of amended SEC Rule 15c2-11 will require that all companies quoted on OTC Markets must disclose current information on a continuous basis, effective September 28, 2021. Pink companies will need to update their disclosure to ensure they comply with the new requirements. Alternative Reporting Companies: OTC Markets has updated the Disclosure Guidelines for Alternative Reporting Companies to include all the information required under amended Rule 15c2-11. Companies must follow the Guidelines to be designated 'Current Information' or 'Limited Information' to remain publicly quoted.

Reeltime Rentals has now been upgraded to 'Current Information' the highest of all designations on the OTC Markets 'PINK' tier. To qualify for Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information is made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com. More information on each of these steps is available as noted below:

Companies will only be processed for 'Current Information' once all required documentation has been submitted:

  • Financial Statements: Two most recent Annual reports and any subsequent Quarterly Report
  • Disclosure Statement: Most recent Annual and any subsequent Quarterly Reports
  • Attorney Letter covering all relevant information for non-audited companies
  • The Company Profile has been verified through OTCIQ

Barry Henthorn stated: 'Now that the OTC Markets has upgraded RLTR to its highest segmentation under the PINK tier 'Current Information' and we have met the new SEC guidelines for the upcoming Rule 15c2-11, we will continue to be transparent and openly communicate our progress and the exciting plans we have in place to further grow the Company. This is a very important and exciting time for ReelTime Rentals and our Company's future.'

