Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As Answer To Growing Consumer Demand For Urban Gardening Needs

It’s The Company’s Rooftop Farming And Conversion Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses For Urban And Inner City Neighborhoods, Is Its Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( https://greensolarutility.com ),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it focus on serving the underserved, and announced that within the next few weeks it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouses with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.