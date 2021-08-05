Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As Answer To Growing Consumer Demand For Urban Gardening Needs
It’s The Company’s Rooftop Farming And Conversion Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses For Urban And Inner City Neighborhoods, Is Its Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector
NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it focus on serving the underserved, and announced that within the next few weeks it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouses with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.
CEO James DiPrima said: “Our company has always had its focus on helping the underserved… being a socially responsible company. Last year when the company announced this innovation, Madeline Cammarata, our then CEO who is now passed, spoke of her vision for this project… and what she said is still impactful now! Madeline had also shown the rest of us, the importance of social responsibility and that every company should try to make not just money… but to make people’s lives better. She said: “In inner cities across the USA a silent public health scourge stalks children and families living in urban sprawl and the scourge is this: lack of access to locally sourced, fresh, organically grown produce. Our Solar Greenhouses takes under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce to be reintroduced into urban deserts and improve the health and well-being of the community. I am thrilled to highlight to our shareholders the continually refined focus of Green Stream on our unique, niche, business paradigm: the Community Solar Project. The Community Solar Project is an elegantly simple solution to basic renewable energy and sustainability challenges faced by high energy cost urban areas around the nation.”
