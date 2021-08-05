checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As Answer To Growing Consumer Demand For Urban Gardening Needs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 15:19  |  44   |   |   

It’s The Company’s Rooftop Farming And Conversion Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses For Urban And Inner City Neighborhoods, Is Its Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which  had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it focus on serving the underserved, and announced that within the next few weeks it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouses with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.

CEO James DiPrima said: “Our company has always had its focus on helping the underserved… being a socially responsible company. Last year when the company announced this innovation, Madeline Cammarata, our then CEO who is now passed, spoke of her vision for this project… and what she said is still impactful now! Madeline had also shown the rest of us, the importance of social responsibility and that every company should try to make not just money… but to make people’s lives better. She said: “In inner cities across the USA a silent public health scourge stalks children and families living in urban sprawl and the scourge is this: lack of access to locally sourced, fresh, organically grown produce. Our Solar Greenhouses takes under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce to be reintroduced into urban deserts and improve the health and well-being of the community. I am thrilled to highlight to our shareholders the continually refined focus of Green Stream on our unique, niche, business paradigm: the Community Solar Project. The Community Solar Project is an elegantly simple solution to basic renewable energy and sustainability challenges faced by high energy cost urban areas around the nation.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As Answer To Growing Consumer Demand For Urban Gardening Needs It’s The Company’s Rooftop Farming And Conversion Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses For Urban And Inner City Neighborhoods, Is Its Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening SectorNEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board