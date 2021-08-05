checkAd

Wuhan General Group Updates on Third Scientific Paper Published on Psychedelics

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 15:25  |  42   |   |   

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the …

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the following corporate update:

The research team funded by Wuhan General Group has successfully published a third paper on psychedelic science. The paper entitled "Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Four Psilocybin-Containing Magic Mushroom Water Extracts in vitro on 15-Lipoxygenase Activity and on Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Cyclooxygenase-2 and Inflammatory Cytokines in Human U937 Macrophage Cells" has been released on the Dovepress platform (the first published paper can be found here and the second paper can be found here.)

The following is an excerpt from the newly published study:

"Psilocybin-containing mushrooms are mainly studied with reference to their anti-depressant effects and very little information is known towards their anti-inflammatory potential. We have previously reported in vitro antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of Psilocybe natalensis, one of the well-known magic mushrooms that grows in South Africa on the RAW 267.4 macrophage.24 This study aimed at investigating further the anti-inflammatory effects of four psilocybin-containing mushrooms (Panaeolus cyanescens, Psilocybe natalensis, Psilocybe cubensis and Psilocybe cubensis leucistic A+ strain) from genus Panaeolus and Psilocybe for the first time in vitro on 15-lipoxygenase activity, and also on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced inflammation in human U937 macrophage cells. The human U937 macrophage cell line has been widely used and categorized as a model of mammalian cellular response to various inflammatory stimuli.25 We used hot-water extracts of the four mushrooms, which is one of the common methods of consumption used by magic mushroom users."

"The extracts showed potential potent anti-inflammatory properties that could be beneficial in chronic inflammatory disease treatment."

"This is another great milestone for the research team, the company and the psychedelic industry as the findings are very remarkable. The anti-inflammatory effects are groundbreaking and the potential treatments it may offer to medicine are extraordinary. The research team led by Sanah M. Nkadimeng is making monumental progress in bringing concrete psychedelics research to the forefront of medicine. Paper #4 is ready for submission and we are very excited to share the findings in the near future," said Wuhan General Group CEO Jeff Robinson.

Seite 1 von 3
Wuhan General Group China Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wuhan General Group Updates on Third Scientific Paper Published on Psychedelics CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the ...
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Gungnir Announces Private Placement
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects
FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., Signs Strategic Agreement with Sense Distribution to Expand ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage Launches CBD Sachets
Accesswire | Analysen