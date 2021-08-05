checkAd

CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and Waging an Unlawful Proxy Contest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 15:26  |  47   |   |   

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against the activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Activist Group”). The suit seeks to enjoin the Activist Group from misleading shareholders and waging an illegal proxy contest to take over control of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

As announced on August 2, 2021, CytoDyn has determined that the director nomination notice submitted by the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group was invalid because it failed to comply with the Company’s bylaws in more than 50 instances. The Activist Group has since then stated that it intends to press on with its proxy contest and has continued with its efforts to make misrepresentations to shareholders. The Company has been left with no other option than to sue to enjoin the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group from further violations of the federal securities laws and misleading shareholders.

Scott A. Kelly, M.D., Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Officer of CytoDyn, said, “We are taking this step to protect the rights of all our shareholders. We believe the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group has been purposely misleading shareholders and, in the process, has violated securities laws. We are bringing this lawsuit so that we can return our full focus as quickly as possible to what matters most to our company, shareholders and patients: securing approval for leronlimab and bringing its lifesaving potential to market.”

In its complaint, the Company details a number of misleading statements of the activities of the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group. These include but are not limited to the following:

  • The Activist Group failed to disclose that one of its proponents, Jeffrey Beaty, and one of its nominees, Bruce Patterson, previously proposed that CytoDyn engage in a $350 million transaction through which they and their families would personally benefit to the tune of approximately $123 million. These two individuals have been attempting to replace a majority of the CytoDyn Board and potentially being able to effectuate this plan, yet they have not disclosed any of these details to shareholders as required by securities laws.
  • The Activist Group claims that its members consist purely of CytoDyn outsiders, yet the facts are otherwise. Indeed, its members have prior connections with the Company which give them personal and unique motivations for attacking CytoDyn. These include two of the Company’s former directors: former Chief Medical Officer Richard G. Pestell, who was fired for cause, which automatically resulted in his removal from the CytoDyn Board (he then commenced litigation against the Company), and former CytoDyn Executive Board Chair Anthony D. Caracciolo.
  • The Activist Group falsely claims that there are no “adverse proceedings” between them and the Company. However, while Patterson was a paid consultant for the Company under an agreement providing that he would have no right to proprietary information, he in fact secretly took CytoDyn’s data and caused IncellDx (where he was and remains CEO) to file a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) after CytoDyn had already filed its own patent application relating to the same data. CytoDyn soon learned of Patterson’s deception, and filed a successful third party submission with the USPTO to block IncellDx’s later-filed and invalid patent application claims.

As previously announced, the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group’s director nominations will be disregarded, and no proxies or votes in favor of their nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. The 2021 annual meeting has been scheduled to be held on October 28, 2021. The Board will present its director candidates for the 2021 annual meeting in its definitive proxy materials, to be filed with the SEC in due course.

Seite 1 von 4
Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and Waging an Unlawful Proxy Contest CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company, today announced that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against the activist group led by Paul …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 Patients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten