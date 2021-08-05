checkAd

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) Announces Agreement with California Packaging, Fulfillment and Co-Packaging Partner Establishing CBD Distribution Base

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 15:25  |  32   |   |   


The agreement provides the Company with a distribution foothold in California's $20 billion cannabis market, the largest in the United States

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has an agreement with a stealth packaging, co-packing and fulfillment startup up to be the Company’s west coast operations center. Located in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s strategic partner is situated in the US's largest and most mature cannabis market, providing the Company a strategic foothold to launch CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) CBD products into distributors and retailers throughout California and the southwest United States.  

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to have a full fledged packaging, co-packing, and fulfillment partner on the west coast. This is a significant strategic asset for the Company, as it allows us to set up a large presence in California, which compliments the infrastructure that management has built on the east coast with Just Logistics, our distribution partner in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area. Southern California (and California) is a strategic market for the Company and the brand, as it is its namesake. Management has been engaged in discussions with numerous distributors and retailers in California and the southwest area; this partnership will allow the Company to reach distributors and retailers in a cost effective manner. The Company will now effectively create two fulfillment and distribution centers that will reduce costs, expedite deliveries and increase efficiencies, which should reduce overall COGS. This partnership provides the Company with the infrastructure to successfully launch CaliBear across the country.” 

According to MJBiz, California has traditionally been the United States’ largest cannabis market, and is projected to generate over $20 billion in revenue in 2021. According to a Politico report, cannabis beverage sales in the U.S. are expected to hit $421 million this year, more than double 2019 figures, and expected to double again to nearly $1 billion by 2025. Yet the beverage sector is less than 2 percent of the overall market, indicating tremendous growth opportunity and market share to capture.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) Announces Agreement with California Packaging, Fulfillment and Co-Packaging Partner Establishing CBD Distribution Base The agreement provides the Company with a distribution foothold in California's $20 billion cannabis market, the largest in the United States PLAYA VISTA, CA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - American Premium Water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board