High Uptake in Personal Care Industry Assures Growth Prospects for Hydrocarbon Wax Market, Says TMR

- Escalating use of hydrocarbon wax in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic processing sector due to better de-molding properties and anti-blocking effects to bring immense growth prospects

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The properties of hydrocarbons such as water repulsion, prevention of pigment setting, maintenance of coating appearance improved rheology, good texture, and others are expected to offer tremendous growth opportunities in the hydrocarbon wax market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The overwhelming demand for hydrocarbon wax for use in various applications such as metalworking fluids, lubricants, paints, coatings, plastic additives, cosmetics, rubber, etc. is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Hydrocarbon wax is derived through the oil purification process. Crude oil undergoes the de-waxing process from where hydrocarbon wax is obtained. These wax comprise a blend of hydrocarbon molecules, which consist of 30-40 carbon atoms. The characteristics of hydrocarbon wax help them increase their growth opportunities substantially, ultimately contributing to the growth of the hydrocarbon wax market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has analyzed factors pertinent to the growth of the hydrocarbon wax market. The comprehensive study of each growth factor by TMR experts signals that the hydrocarbon wax market will expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The global hydrocarbon wax market is expected to cross US$ 5 Bn by 2030, in terms of revenue.

The trend of hydrocarbon wax and paraffin wax baths is gaining traction. Wax baths provide many aesthetic benefits and known to offer relief from conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritis. These factors help in boosting the growth of the hydrocarbon wax market. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on developing good quality wax by utilizing high molecular synthetic hydrocarbons, mineral oils, and additives, which would help in accelerating market growth prospects.