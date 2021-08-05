Is Anybody Going Back to School this Fall?

When asked about their greatest concerns related to COVID-19, parents emphasized they are worried about their child contracting the virus and the possibility that they could spread it to other family members.

“Parents are concerned about sending their children back to in-person school this fall, but their anxiety is further heightened to think of yet another year of learning loss under the failures of brick-and-mortar schools’ emergency virtual operations,” says James Rhyu, CEO at Stride. “The impromptu online options offered by public schools last year cost students tremendously in education strides and have left many struggling to catch up. Parents and students can’t afford another year of subpar operations that leave them further behind.

“Online learning done right has the potential to alleviate educational and health concerns facing school districts, teachers, and parents everywhere,” said Rhyu. “We welcome the opportunity to support schools and districts across the country that may need our help during this unprecedented time.”

A survey from the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) found Stride's established K12 schools outperformed the national trend of learning loss and boosted student performance during the last school year.

Nearly 70% of parents are planning to send their child back to in-person learning this fall, but with the CDC issuing updated mask guidance for vaccinated Americans and the pending questions about what the next variant will bring, families are being forced to make painful tradeoffs between safety and personal freedom. When asked about their feelings about the new school year, two out of three parents (67%) surveyed are concerned that their child will contract COVID, spread COVID to family members, or both.

Major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Miami, are considered particularly high transmission areas and students in populated schools are more likely to spread the virus to their communities. Understandably, 65% of parents surveyed in urban areas believe that schools should always offer an online-only learning alternative to in-person classroom learning, compared to approximately 40% of parents in suburban and rural areas who said the same.