Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9-10, 2021

SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and CEO, and Kyle Guse, Atossa’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9-10, 2021.

Dr. Quay and Mr. Guse will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

The live webcast will be available on the BTIG conference website at the time of the event, after which it will be available through BTIG research access.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Quay and Mr. Guse to be arranged during the conference. Please contact a BTIG conference representative.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: 866 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office:(516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com





