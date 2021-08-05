Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 15:33 | 25 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 15:33 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 4% today amid a flurry of analyst price target upgrades, including two within 24 hours from Bank of America.Novo Nordisk raised its full-year outlook yesterday after new obesity drug Wegovy saw substantial … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 4% today amid a flurry of analyst price target upgrades, including two within 24 hours from Bank of America.Novo Nordisk raised its full-year outlook yesterday after new obesity drug Wegovy saw substantial … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 4% today amid a flurry of analyst price target upgrades, including two within 24 hours from Bank of America.

Novo Nordisk raised its full-year outlook yesterday after new obesity drug Wegovy saw substantial demand in the U.S. and second-quarter earnings significantly exceeded expectations

This led to price target upgrades at Nordea, JPMorgan, Barclays and others, as well as Bank of America, which raised its price target twice in 24 hours and upgraded its recommendation to buy from neutral

Wegovy is too strong to ignore, BofA said, setting a new price target of DKK 735

Obesity drug sales may double by next year, with peak sales of $6 billion, BofA said

Consensus may have to go up by 4-6% for this year, SEB said



