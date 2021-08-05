Toll Brothers Introduces New Luxury Home Designs in La Quinta

Stone Creek Ranch is a gated enclave of 70 homes nestled amid the Santa Rosa Mountains in proximity to the famous PGA West Golf Course. The community’s home designs range from 2,800 to 4,000 sq. ft., featuring 3 to 5 beds, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 4-car garages, and dynamic options that allow buyers to create their perfect home. Buyers can choose from five distinct home designs and various exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Tuscan, and Santa Barbara designs, with architecture that complements the Tuscan style prevalent in the surrounding area. Built with the quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known, all homes at Stone Creek Ranch will include expansive indoor/outdoor living space, front yard landscaping, and a pool and spa. Additional options include multi-generational living suites, additional bedrooms, flex space, and more, with some homes offering mountain views. Pricing is anticipated to start in the low $800,000s.

La Quinta, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Stone Creek Ranch , a private gated community of luxury single- and two-story homes in La Quinta, is opening soon for sale. This intimate community will offer incredible mountain views, modern architecture, innovative home designs, and a pool included with every home.

“We are excited to bring new modern home designs to La Quinta that offer open concept floor plans and beautiful exterior elevations,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “To make the most of this breathtaking desert oasis, the Toll Brothers homes at Stone Creek Ranch have a pool included with every home.”

The La Quinta area offers residents easy access to exceptional dining, shopping, and recreational options including golfing, hiking, and biking. Just 30 minutes from Downtown Palm Springs and amidst world-class golf courses, Stone Creek Ranch residents can enjoy upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment. Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties are all within driving distance from the community.

Home buyers interested in learning more about Toll Brothers at Stone Creek Ranch are encouraged to sign up as a VIP to receive the latest community updates. For more information, visit StoneCreekRanchHomes.com or call 866-232-1631.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

