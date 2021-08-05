Adidas Drops 6% on Profit Taking as Guidance Upgrade Was Expected, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Adidas shares dropped 6% despite an earnings beat and guidance upgrade, as traders took profits when the new outlook did not exceed expectations.
- New outlook FY net income EUR 1,400-1,500 million, up from EUR 1,250-1,450 million previously; consensus already at EUR 1,500 million
- New outlook FY operating margin 9.5-10%, up from 9-10% previously; consensus already at 9.9%
- Sales now expected to grow up to 20% vs high-teens previously, while consensus was already at 20% growth
- NOTE: Adidas shares had gained 10% over the past week
