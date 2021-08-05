checkAd

Altium Advances STEM Education with Expanded Curriculum and New Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 16:00  |  25   |   |   

In September 2020, Altium LLC, the leading printed circuit board (PCB) software company, launched Upverter Education, a free distance learning initiative to support STEM educators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005355/en/

Start your school year right with Upverter Education, an award-winning electronics design curriculum. (Photo: Altium LLC)

Start your school year right with Upverter Education, an award-winning electronics design curriculum. (Photo: Altium LLC)

The free Electronics Design Essentials program was designed for high school STEM teachers covering everything from engineering to robotics, with guided courses, certification and Upverter, an easy-to-use web-based tool for electronics design.

Rea Callender, Vice President of Altium Education, elaborates, “Through Altium’s education initiatives, beginning with Upverter Education, we are introducing students of all ages to electronics design and sparking passion in people where they never knew it existed. You can’t have a passion for something if you don’t know it exists!”

Cultivating Greater Student Knowledge with Expanded Curriculums

To better support STEM educators, in summer 2021, a free, more advanced Upverter Education program was launched to further empower progressive learning.

The advanced program—the Upverter Modular Electronics Design—focuses on modular board design, allowing students to grow their knowledge while applying the fundamental concepts, empowering progressive learning in virtual, hybrid, and in-person classroom settings.

The modular design program delves deeper into the electronics design process, allowing students to work with a drag-and-drop interface, taking them step by step through the creation of hardware designs.

Empowering STEM Educators Worldwide with Google Classroom and First Robotics

Upverter Education recently became a Google Classroom partner, as part of the Google for Education initiative. The partnership adds multiple tools to the Upverter Education website, including Google Single Sign On, Classroom Share, and Classroom Rostering, expanding access to teachers and students worldwide.

Upverter Education has also partnered with First Robotics and have been included as a free resource in this year's "Virtual Kit" giving robotics teams access to curriculum and tools teaching electronics design.

As Rea Callender elaborates, “We are delighted to have created a relationship with First Robotics in support of their teams as well as with Google Classroom, bringing Upverter Education to a much broader, global audience.”

For more information about Upverter Education, please visit education.upverter.com.

For a detailed overview of teacher resources, please click here to view testimonials and here to view the Upverter Education Teacher’s Guide.

​​About Altium

Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Upverter Education

Upverter Education, launched by Altium in September 2020, is addressing an important societal need by empowering STEM educators teaching engineering, electronics design, and robotics with free essential tools and classroom resources. The program has been honored with multiple awards in 2021, including the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Engineering Learning Solution and the Gold STEVIE American Business Award in the Virtual Learning Solution category, further validating Altium’s innovative approach to supporting STEM education.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altium Advances STEM Education with Expanded Curriculum and New Partnerships In September 2020, Altium LLC, the leading printed circuit board (PCB) software company, launched Upverter Education, a free distance learning initiative to support STEM educators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste