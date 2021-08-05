Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)- based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that it will report fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the ‘ IR Calendar and Corporate Presentations ’ sub-page of the Company’s corporate website and embedded into the live webcast.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Dial in: 844-887-9402 412-317-6798 (international) Hosts: Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Bin1 ...

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.

Dial in: 877-344-7529 412-317-0088 (international) Access Code: 10158254 Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Bin1 ... Availability: Telephonic replay: until Thursday, August 19, 2021; webcast replay: 1 year

The webcast and accompanying PowerPoint presentation will also be archived on the ‘IR Calendar and Corporate Presentations’ page listed under the Investor Relations drop-down menu on the Company’s website.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA is also the manufacturer of the EUA-authorized Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include Gov/Mil, textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Visit adnas.com for more information.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN,’ and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW.’

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005643/en/