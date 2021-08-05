checkAd

BurgerFi to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, Fast Casuals’ #1 Brand of the year for 2021 in the Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and the top fast casual better burger chain in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award winner for 2021 will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 before market hours. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day to discuss the results.  

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.burgerfi.com. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 693-0539
International dial-in number: (661) 407-1580
Conference ID: 1766455

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact ICR at (646) 430-2216.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter. 

BurgerFi is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.  

Investor Relations:
ICR
Lynne Collier
IR-BFI@icrinc.com
646-430-2216

Company Contact:
BurgerFi International Inc.
IR@burgerfi.com

Media Relations Contact:
Quinn PR
Laura Neroulias
LNeroulias@quinn.pr





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BurgerFi to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021 PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, Fast Casuals’ #1 Brand of the year for 2021 in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Pharmagest Interactive: H1 2021 sales: +20.49% to €93.90m
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board