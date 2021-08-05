checkAd

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and 6 Months 2021

In Q2 2021 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 1.8 million euros, increasing 225% year-on-year. The 2021 half-year net profit was 4.4 million euros, which is 59% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q2 was 10,9%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 41% compared to Q2 2020 reaching 492 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 30% and reached 521 million euros by the end of Q2.
  • Total sales for Q2 was 125 million euros increasing 116% year-on-year. Growth was once again driven by the Polish business unit that contributed 58 million euros to total sales, 260% more than a year ago.
  • In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 119% year-on-year to 89 million euros, amounting to 71% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 230% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 69% to 22 million euros.
  • By the end of Q2, the number of active contracts reached 737,000 growing 18% year-on-year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

„In the second quarter of this year, Inbank sold credit products for a record 125 million euros which is more than in the first half of last year combined. Sales growth was once again driven by the Polish business unit, which already accounted for more than half of total sales.

In terms of products, sales financing continued to grow the fastest, with sales volumes reaching 89 million euros in the second quarter. It was also good to see sales of loan products recovering, which reached the levels shown before the corona crisis for the first time.

However, in order to grow further, we need to look beyond our traditional home market in the Baltics. Strong growth in Poland shows that Inbank has what it takes to do well in larger and more competitive markets. At the same time, the competition is more intense in new markets which has resulted in lower margins and they have not been fully compensated by rapid growth.“

Key financial indicators 30.06.2021

Total assets EUR 653.8 million
Loan portfolio EUR 492.2 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 520.9 million
Total equity EUR 65.8 million
Net profit EUR 4.35 million
Return on equity 10.9%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
  Q2
2021 		Q2
2020 		6 months
2021 		6 months
2020
Interest income based on EIR 11 473 10 393 22 589 21 280
Interest expense -2 264 -2 005 -4 407 -3 941
Net interest income 9 209 8 388 18 182 17 339
         
Fee income 486 263 935 557
Fee expense -783 -512 -1 572 -1 002
Net fee and commission income -297 -249 -637 -445
         
Other operating income 5 031 222 8 553 362
Other operating expense -3 592 0 -6 313 0
Total net interest, fee and other income 10 351 8 361 19 785 17 256
         
Personnel expenses -2 832 -2 457 -5 583 -4 856
Marketing expenses -657 -193 -1 200 -700
Administrative expenses -1 888 -1 052 -2 942 -2 099
Depreciations, amortisation -805 -542 -1 545 -1 021
Total operating expenses -6 182 -4 244 -11 270 -8 676
         
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 169 4 117 8 515 8 580
         
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates -79 176 257 592
Impairment losses on loans and advances -1 941 -3 740 -3 746 -6 159
Profit before income tax 2 149 553 5 026 3 013
         
Income tax -344 3 -675 -276
Profit for the period 1 805 556 4 351 2 737
         
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss        
Currency translation differences 185 40 59 -76
Total comprehensive income for the period 1 990 596 4 410 2 661


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
  30/06/2021 31/12/2020
Assets    
Due from central banks 64 123 27 445
Due from credit institutions 18 881 19 784
Investments in debt securities 6 194 13 618
Loans and advances  492 211 402 212
Investments in associates 4 429 4 026
Tangible assets 12 563 833
Right of use asset 27 385 1 157
Intangible assets 21 043 16 139
Other financial assets 1 388 1 350
Other assets 3 326 1 297
Deferred tax asset 2 258 2 170
Total assets 653 801 490 031
     
Liabilities    
Customer deposits 520 907 391 341
Other financial liabilities 45 027 12 218
Current Income tax liability 637 864
Other liabilities 3 891 2 810
Debt securities issued 0 4 010
Subordinated debt securities 17 582 17 563
Total liabilities 588 044 428 806
     
Equity    
Share capital 961 961
Share premium 23 865 23 865
Statutory reserve capital 96 90
Other reserves 1 619 1 438
Retained earnings 39 216 34 871
Non-controlling interest 0 0
Total equity 65 757 61 225
     
Total liabilities and equity 653 801 490 031


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,300 active partners and 737,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

Attachment





