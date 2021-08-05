checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02J6398

Issuer Name

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.000000 0.170000 5.170000 15387684
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.990000 0.280000 5.270000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398   14854271   5.000000
Sub Total 8.A 14854271 5.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
American Depository Receipt     1905 0.000000
Securities Lending     508597 0.170000
Sub Total 8.B1   510502 0.170000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 22911 0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2   22911 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
  BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
  BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
  BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  Trident Merger, LLC      
  BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
  BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock International Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
  BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
  BlackRock Fund Advisors      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
  BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.      
  BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
  BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
  BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
  BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
  BlackRock Group Limited      
  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
  BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
  BlackRock (Singapore) Limited      
  BlackRock, Inc.      
  Trident Merger, LLC      
  BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
  Amethyst Intermediate, LLC      
  Aperio Holdings, LLC      
  Aperio Group, LLC      

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

05th August 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K





