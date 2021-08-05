checkAd

Yocova Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!

Resuming airline service is not solely about having airworthy aircraft. Those operating them must be 'fully maintained' too, as Bernie Baldwin reports.

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Unprecedented" has probably the most used word in articles on many business topics since the first quarter of 2020. Given the shock waves all around the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hardly surprising.

Aviation, an industry with one of the most perishable of inventories, has certainly been affected to unprecedented levels – not even 9/11, SARS or the 2010 ash cloud over the North Atlantic caused so many flights to be cancelled. On the human side, the pandemic brought huge numbers of pilot and cabin crew furloughs and redundancies which were incredibly painful for many of those affected.

As increasing numbers of flights return to the schedules, airlines face the challenge of taking back staff from furlough and even some of those made redundant. David George, chief executive officer of specialist employment agency, Brookfield Aviation, assesses the potential for all those staff to eventually return to airline work.

"The industry is slowly recovering as the numbers of vaccinations increase and airlines are gaining confidence," George begins. "For those crews flying on small regional jets and turboprops, the future looks brighter than for the pilots and cabin crew on medium and heavy jets. The domestic aviation markets of the world are recovering much quicker than international markets because of the quarantine restrictions and international travel bans. It will be another cold year or two before getting back to normality for most Boeing and Airbus pilots and many of them won't fly again."

Bill Whyte, vice president, aviation operations & technical services for the Regional Airline Association (RAA) in North America, concurs with George about crews returning at the Association's members. "Judging by the plans that the major airlines and some regional airlines have for restarting pilot and cabin crew training (some have already started), all furloughed crewmembers who wish to return have either done so or will be returning when classes are available," he reports.

Meanwhile, Anthony Petteford, managing director of VA Airline Training, raises an issue regarding returning to flying that affects a specific element of the pilot community. "An interesting characteristic of this situation is that those pilots that were close (say within 3-5 years) to retiring pre-pandemic may simply choose not to return and just fully retire from airline flying," he explains. "I have heard many senior pilots talk this way and I think airlines may be surprised that some of the essential talent they need to return (for example, Line Training Captains/Type Rating Instructors/Type Rating Examiners) may no longer be available to return as expected.

