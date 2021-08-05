checkAd

Moody’s Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis Research STORM50

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 16:15  |  22   |   |   

Moody’s Analytics is #2 in the inaugural Chartis Research STORM50 (Statistical Techniques, Optimization frameworks and Risk Models) ranking of the world’s leading providers of quantitative solutions for the financial industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005744/en/

Chartis’ STORM50 ranking measures the strength of solutions in quantitative modeling and software, assessing the level of innovation and the quality of the underlying computational infrastructure. The scoring is based on five criteria: breadth and coverage, impact, computational infrastructure, innovation, and strategy.

In addition to the #2 ranking overall, Moody’s Analytics placed first in 14 of 55 categories, including Breadth & Coverage, Impact, Strategy, and Innovation, evidencing the depth of the company’s modeling expertise.

“The inaugural Chartis Research STORM50 ranking highlights our ability to deliver an integrated view of risk through robust and innovative solutions,” said Nick Reed, Chief Product Officer at Moody’s Analytics. “I’m glad to see recognition of our ability to help our customers make better decisions amid uncertainty by quantifying the impact of possible future scenarios.”

Financial models are becoming more common in key areas of finance. As a result, market participants require more advanced techniques, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP). Moody’s Analytics develops solutions that help its customers measure and understand a range of risks. The company offers extensive datasets, robust analytical tools, and advanced software to help them spotlight risks more clearly and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.

“The Moody’s Analytics position in the STORM50 rankings is a testament to the company’s overall strength in quantitative technologies and software solutions for financial markets,” said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research. “The award for breadth and coverage, in particular, recognizes that Moody’s Analytics offers analytics across many risk categories (including credit, ALM, securitization and regulatory reporting) for numerous business sectors, including banking, insurance, and the buy-side.”

This latest win adds to the growing list of industry recognition for Moody’s Analytics.

Moody’s Analytics, Moody’s, and all other names, logos, and icons identifying Moody’s Analytics and/or its products and services are trademarks of Moody’s Analytics, Inc. or its affiliates. Third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,500 people worldwide, and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis Research STORM50 Moody’s Analytics is #2 in the inaugural Chartis Research STORM50 (Statistical Techniques, Optimization frameworks and Risk Models) ranking of the world’s leading providers of quantitative solutions for the financial industry. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:18 UhrMoody's to Acquire RMS, Leader in Climate & Natural Disaster Risk
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Moody’s Corporation to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Moody's Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Moody’s Analytics and ACLI Support Revised Regulatory Capital Requirements Adopted by the NAIC for US Life Insurers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten