WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot Program

Department also releases bodycam field use videos

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, reports on Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announcement yesterday that it will be strategically deploying 165 BolaWrap Remote Restraint Devices following a successful pilot program earlier this year. In addition, HCSO released bodycam footage from three different uses during the trial period highlighting the BolaWrap as an effective and quick method for de-escalation in crisis situations.

“We are pleased that Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing BolaWraps following a successful pilot program with 20 deputies that commenced earlier this year,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “The bodycam use case videos released yesterday by Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office demonstrate successful outcomes of early use of BolaWrap to prevent escalation to higher, pain compliance uses of force. We are extremely proud to see our products gaining traction and confidence from the law enforcement community, which will assist in improving crisis situation procedures and the overall relationship with the communities they serve.”

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister commented during a press conference yesterday, “I am pleased to announce that we are expanding our de-escalation capabilities with the addition of a new restraint device - the BolaWrap. The BolaWrap is a less-lethal tool that may be used to restrain a noncompliant individual.” He added, “With such positive results and our continued pursuit of de-escalation training techniques and resources, we will be strategically deploying 165 BolaWraps throughout the sheriff’s office in the coming weeks, to include members of our Uniform Patrol Districts and our Behavioral Resource Unit.”

“The BolaWrap helps build confidence within the community that they can have safer interactions with law enforcement, and it helps law enforcement by letting them know that a gun doesn’t have to be the only option,” said Yvette Lewis, President of the NAACP Hillsborough County Branch.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. 

