Bank Norwegian Says Board Recommends Takeover Offer from Nordax Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 16:15 | 20 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 16:15 | (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian says a majority of the Board resolved to recommend the Offer. Says believes that it is appropriate that the shareholders of the Company are provided with the opportunity to receive this Offer The Board may withdraw or … (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian says a majority of the Board resolved to recommend the Offer. Says believes that it is appropriate that the shareholders of the Company are provided with the opportunity to receive this Offer The Board may withdraw or … (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian says a majority of the Board resolved to recommend the Offer.

Says believes that it is appropriate that the shareholders of the Company are provided with the opportunity to receive this Offer

The Board may withdraw or amend this recommendation in the case any superior offers are being made subsequent to the date hereof



