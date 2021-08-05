Zalando Shares Drop 6% as Outlook Upgrade Underwhelms Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 16:11 | 19 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 16:11 | (PLX AI) – Zalando shares fell 6% as earnings beat consensus but the outlook upgrade was smaller than expected, traders said.Zalando is now expecting to reach the upper half of the EUR 400-475 million adjusted EBIT range it previously … (PLX AI) – Zalando shares fell 6% as earnings beat consensus but the outlook upgrade was smaller than expected, traders said.Zalando is now expecting to reach the upper half of the EUR 400-475 million adjusted EBIT range it previously … (PLX AI) – Zalando shares fell 6% as earnings beat consensus but the outlook upgrade was smaller than expected, traders said.

Zalando is now expecting to reach the upper half of the EUR 400-475 million adjusted EBIT range it previously announced

Investors were probably expecting a bigger outlook upgrade, which is causing the share weakness today, traders said



