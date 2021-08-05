checkAd

Zalando Shares Drop 6% as Outlook Upgrade Underwhelms

(PLX AI) – Zalando shares fell 6% as earnings beat consensus but the outlook upgrade was smaller than expected, traders said.Zalando is now expecting to reach the upper half of the EUR 400-475 million adjusted EBIT range it previously announced

  • (PLX AI) – Zalando shares fell 6% as earnings beat consensus but the outlook upgrade was smaller than expected, traders said.
  • Zalando is now expecting to reach the upper half of the EUR 400-475 million adjusted EBIT range it previously announced
  • Investors were probably expecting a bigger outlook upgrade, which is causing the share weakness today, traders said
