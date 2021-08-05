checkAd

Astronics and 3Oe Scientific’s Iggy Device Wins America by Design People’s Choice Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 16:30  |  19   |   |   

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, and 3Oe Scientific Inc., a science technology company leveraging aqueous ozone to eradicate harmful pathogens, announced that the Iggy hand rinsing device has been declared winner of America by Design: People’s Choice Award. 3Oe Scientific partnered with PDT, an Astronics Company, to design and manufacture Iggy in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005656/en/

Iggy uses aqueous ozone, known to kill coronavirus in seconds, and is being installed in schools across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Iggy uses aqueous ozone, known to kill coronavirus in seconds, and is being installed in schools across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

The design project, “3Oe & PDT: Saving Lives With Engineered Water,” was selected from nearly 30 featured innovations in Season 1 of the nationally broadcast “America by Design” television series showcased in Episode 4. The series features every type of innovation, from personal devices to transportation and medical advancements, uncovering the key ingredients of impactful design. Chosen by the viewers, Iggy edged out the top 10 finalists to be voted America’s favorite innovation to win the People’s Choice Award.

Iggy uses 3Oe Scientific’s proprietary technology to produce an intense spray fortified with aqueous ozone that does not cause skin irritation. When used as part of an overall approach to health and wellbeing, Iggy enhances the effectiveness of hand hygiene programs that reduce the risk of transmission of infectious microbes.

Astronics is the exclusive manufacturer of Iggy, paving the way to meet the growing demand for aqueous ozone technology and harness the power of nature’s chemical-free disinfectant. Iggy was designed to simplify and improve the traditional 20-second hand rinsing process with its user-centered design approach. PDT and 3Oe Scientific developed Iggy after extensive research, design, engineering and prototype iterations. The connected device ensures a frictionless, touch-free experience with complete spray coverage, eliminating hand-rubbing.

"We are honored to be chosen by the viewers of America by Design," said Mark Schwartz, Vice President of PDT. "The program featured so many great innovations and we are proud to see that the significant design work behind Iggy was recognized among them."

Dr. Thomas Foust, Founder and CEO of 3Oe Scientific, said, "We’re excited for the recognition this incredible award brings to aqueous ozone technology. Our goal is to create healthier communities, and this helps raise awareness as Iggy continues to be installed in schools, businesses and public areas across America."

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

About 3Oe Scientific, Inc.

3Oe Scientific Inc. is a disruptive technology company dedicated to leveraging the oxidizing power of aqueous ozone to eradicate harmful pathogens safely across multiple clinical and commercial settings. 3Oe Scientific works with clients such as the Mayo Clinic, Cobb County Schools, Hancock Medical System and a renowned team of medical and technical advisors as it deploys its proprietary, award-winning Iggy device in schools, businesses and public spaces.

For more information, visit www.3Oescientific.com.

